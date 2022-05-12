In the recent Spanish Grand Prix, Marc Marquez he conquered, with the fourth place at the finish line, his best result of the season. The Honda champion did not hide the driving difficulties given by his arm, not 100% recovered, and by the suboptimal feeling with the RC213V 2022, a bike that does not seem to enhance the qualities of the eight-time world champion. But Marquez does not intend to give up and will try to conquer the podium already from the French Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday at Le Mans, the circuit on which he won in 2011 in Moto2 and in 2014, 2018 and 2019 in the premier class. A retirement came last year, after qualifying in sixth place on the starting grid. Below are the statements made by the Spaniard in the traditional press conference on Thursday.

Jerez yield. “We made a little progress in terms of performance and managed to be closer to the leading riders. In Monday’s rehearsals we tested various things that didn’t work badly, although we expected more from some parts. We’ll see here if we get closer, but I don’t think progress is enough to fight for victory. “

Feeling with Le Mans. “Impossible to predict what we will do. I don’t know what I could achieve on Sunday, we don’t have a clear goal. On Friday we will try to understand how the bike works and on Sunday we will give everything. I will put into practice the same strategy as in Portimao and Jerez. “

Fitness. “When I moved to Madrid I tried to work to better control the pain and now I actually suffer less on the race weekend. The second goal was to try to recover shoulder and arm and at the moment we are a bit halfway through. I am trying to adapt the driving style to the shoulder. Everyone can notice that I don’t drive like I used to. But we are working on this style to get to a top level. Last year we succeeded, this year the problem is consistency. “

Chance of rain during the race. “In my current situation, it doesn’t really matter if it’s dry or wet. With water there are more chances of winning, but also of falling. In any case, I will give my best in all conditions. “

Tire pressure. “Lower pressure does not imply better performance. But with the new aerodynamics and philosophy that MotoGP has embarked on, it is now difficult to overtake and ride behind the others turns into a critical situation for the front tire. When you’re behind someone, you don’t have downforce and you push harder on the tire and the temperature rises. Every year this aspect is more and more critical and needs to be fixed. “