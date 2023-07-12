Hypothesis stop of one year

Whether it will turn out to be just a summer ’boutade’ or instead it will be the first step towards something concrete only time will tell, but in the meantime a new line of thought is emerging in the MotoGP summer soap opera whose main theme is the future of Marc Marquez: that ofgap year. The 2024 of the Spanish champion, increasingly at loggerheads with Honda for the disappointing performance of the Japanese bikeis still uncertain. His contract with the golden wing house will expire at the end of 2024 and the big question concerns a possible early termination of the agreement. Neither Ducati nor KTM, the two most credible theoretical alternatives for Marquez in the event of a farewell, seem to have the space and desire to sign the champion from Cervera next season.

However, the situation could be different in view of the season 2025, when many contracts of the strongest riders on the grid will be expiring. Thus, to the microphones of the site’s podcast The Race on the MotoGP, the Italian manager Simone Battistella opened to this particular alternative: “Honda has always been quite open in saying it will never hold a rider back if they don’t want to stay – underlined Battistella, who looked after the interests of one of Marquez’s historic antagonists in MotoGP, Andrea Dovizioso – for sure, the only way to convince a rider like Marc to stay with Honda is to show him that there is a very serious project, a detailed plan, and convince him that this is the plan to get back to winning a championship. Everything else counts for nothing, to the point that Marc could even stay at home for a year“.

Following in the footsteps of Prost

Battistella’s reasoning is logical. Marquez could rest for the entire 2024 season, trying to to completely recover your battered physiqueand then offer themselves to Ducati and KTM in view of 2025when many saddles will be free. In Formula 1, the French champion Alain Prost experienced a similar dynamic. After being torpedoed by Ferrari at the end of 1991, the Professor sat out for a year, securing the wheel of the elusive Williams for 1993. An apt move that allowed him to win his fourth world title. “He’s had an incredible journey, going through injuries and surgeries – recalled Battistella of Marquez – and it’s coming back as strong as before. So, nothing can stop him from saying: ‘Now I’m taking a gap year to heal perfectly.’ Then he would return as a free man and could evaluate the offers”.

The current manager of the Superbike dominator, Alvaro Bautista, is also also convinced that the Honda has not been able to protect the ‘Marquez capital’ after the terrible injury in Jerez 2020. “Marquez has only one limit: when he doesn’t control his incredible desire to dominate others, he causes damage. He crashes, hits other riders. He missed a championship in 2015 and lost it – by his own admission – because he didn’t just want to win, but to dominate. When you have this type of character, you only have to do one thing: manage the guy. Managing this incredible energy. Because if you don’t control it, it will implode“, ruled Battistella.