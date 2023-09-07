Marc Marquez’s last win in MotoGP dates back to the San Marino Grand Prix 2 seasons ago, when he was still recovering from the terrible injury he suffered in Jerez de la Frontera. That day Honda scored one-two, 1-2 with Marc first and Pol Espargaro second.

“Misano is a circuit that I like,” Marquez said this afternoon. “A track where I got my last victory 2 years ago, it rained, but you can’t aspire to much more. We think we can do something better than Montmelò, definitely, but I’m not going with the intention of doing better “.

“Of course, if I’m feeling better, I’d rather finish eighth than tenth, but I don’t set myself a specific goal. We suffered a lot in Barcelona, ​​because we were one second slower than the leaders. Here, if we suffer less, we can stay within six tenths. maybe half a second. It depends. We’re definitely not fighting for the podium.”

If the chances of getting a result are few for the match, the main arguments turn to the transfer market. Honda’s difficulties are profound and Marquez is potentially one of the market players of the future.

“I haven’t touched this issue with Honda,” Marc said, referring to the possibility of leaving before the natural expiry of the contract that binds him to the Japanese manufacturer. “I don’t think it would be good for the project at the moment. They are working very hard and we will test the new bike here.”

“If you have a contract with a manufacturer, the worst thing you can do is threaten to leave, then everything can explode. So my mentality with Honda is constructive, look for the best for the project and the best thing now is to continue working together. And I think they interpret the situation in the same way, because they didn’t tell me anything.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We’ll see how this weekend goes and how Monday goes to continue building and look for a better level for the 2024 bike.”

Marquez was asked how he sees the Gresini project from the outside, the team he has been associated with: “It’s a team with a lot of history, the bikes go very well and my brother managed to find a perfect place for him. He used to come from a different story and mine is still different. He’s doing very well with Gresini, who are a family-team.”

“Alex, despite being my brother, is looking for a different environment, but the team is very professional, Alex is doing well and Bastianini was successful last year. They are very professional, but that’s all. There are many professional teams in the paddock and he’s proving that every satellite team can fight for the win every weekend.”

Going back to the weekend, Marquez admitted that Monday’s test will be key compared to this weekend, but he won’t snub the Misano race for this: “Everything is important to me. Monday is still a long way off. Sure, I wonder how it’s the bike, as it was in Japan, since they toured. Everything interests me, but everything is important.”

“We have some things to test this weekend. They are small, but we will continue to do tests to get more grip. On Monday, however, we will test the bike and we will immediately understand if it is better or worse than the current bike”, clarified Marc.

“I’m at the stage where I want to be world champion, and to be so I have to see that the team I work with also wants to be world champion. And to want that, if you’re a rider, when things don’t work out you have to change something and react. If you’re a team, you have to change to react. When I don’t have the contract, I’ll look for something else. But now I have it and I’ll try to do the best for this project,” concluded the Catalan.