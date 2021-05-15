It is only a free practice and also contested on wet asphalt, but What a joy to see Marc Márquez at the helm of a MotoGP times table again. It was in the FP3 of the French GP, something that had not happened since July 19 of last year, ten months ago, in the warm up, hours before it then fell into the Doohan curve, the 3, and that the humerus of the right arm was broken, that season was ruined and that of 2021 was complicated, which started for him in Portimao, two races late.

The times of this session have not improved in any case those of the FP2 of yesterday, who are the ones who decide this time the direct access for Q2. Award for Zarco, Quartararo, Maverick, Pol, Morbidelli, Oliveira, Miller, Márquez, Rossi and Nakagami. Pilots like Rins, Bagnaia, Mir or Aleix will face a very entertaining Q1.

Returning to the FP3 time table, I will point out that Marc has stopped the time with rain tires at 1: 40.736, which is nine seconds slower than Zarco’s dry time set so far as the fastest of the weekend. . Unlike FP1, which was also played on dry asphalt, no driver has been able to ride the slicks this time, and the eight-time champion’s lead over the second, a surprising Savadori on the Aprilia, was six tenths. After the Italian and until closing the first ten places, Bagnaia, Oliveira, Pol (he is doing well on this circuit with the Honda both in the dry and in the wet), Zarco, Mir, Rins, Lecuona and Marini. Further back, Álex Márquez 11th, Aleix 13th, Rabat 15th, Maverick 16th, Morbidelli 17th, Quartararo 19th and Rossi 20th.

Highlight the strange fall that Morbidelli has had in standing at the door of the Petronas box. The Italian-Brazilian has tried changing the motorcycle in case there is a ‘flat to flag’ race and after getting off one he has not gotten to get on the other because his ankle has bent, he has leaned on the second M1, which is has gone to the ground in a standing position. Two of his mechanics had to help him to get to his seat inside the box. Remember one of Marc, when he tripped over the starter. Crashes in progress have been suffered only by Miller and Lecuona, without consequences.