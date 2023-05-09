Le Mans, the perfect track for redemption

Alex Marquez after the third place in Argentina he gained share in the standings following the zeros registered in the United States and in Spain in Jerez in his home race. The Gresini team rider is confident he can redeem himself in France over the Le Mans weekend on a track that saw him conquer his first podium in MotoGP in 2020 astride the Honda HRC behind the winning Ducati with Danilo Petrucci.

Indeed, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has won the last three editions of the French GP with Petrucci in 2020, with Jack Miller in 2021 and with Enea Bastianini in 2022. The Beast will be absent – ​​Petrux will race in his place – and the Gresini team dreams of experiencing another weekend as protagonists absolute thanks to the good feeling with the ‘Bugatti’ of Le Mans by Alex Marquez, winner in France in 2019 in Moto2.

The words of Alex Marquez

“Le Mans is a very different circuit to the ones we have raced on so far, it usually has a lot of grip and can be a good track for us. Here I conquered my first podium in MotoGP and normally I feel good on this track. We want to regain good sensations after the negative race in Jerez with an eye to the weather conditions which, as often happens in these parts, promise to be variable. For Ducati, it could be a good circuit with a lot of stop&go”.

The words of Fabio Di Giannantonio

After the positive tests in Jerez, the blue rider hopes to finally get a good result in the Sarthe: “Le Mans is a circuit where braking and the precision of how you arrive when cornering are very important. In the Jerez test we worked a lot on these aspects and we can be a little more ready. The idea is to start strong already on Friday and be able to play our cards with an already optimal setup base, or nearly so. We want to race with the top of the class and learn more from them every day”.