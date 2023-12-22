Waiting for Marc

The December 22nd in Spain it is not a day like any other. In fact, the traditional one is held in the Iberian country Lotería de Navidad, the 'Christmas lottery' which is particularly popular and is broadcast live on TV and information sites. Since MotoGP is a predominantly Spanish-driven environment, the opportunity was exploited by the social media manager of the Gresini team.

The team – Ducati customers – was there absolute protagonist of the pilots market with the sensational hiring of Marc Marquez, who even managed to break an existing contract with Honda to join the team directed by Nadia Padovani and have the Desmosedici GP23 available. The #93 will find his brother Alex in the Italian team, for an all-Spanish pairing and – obviously – all in the family.

The most awaited 'prize'

Thus the official profile of Twitter/X of the Gresini team had fun joke about the 'prizes' of this day of lottery, publishing a photo with the team gathered around Alex Marquez and the accompanying text which reads – in Spanish that does not require translation – “Tu loteria de navidad!“.

Even more 'spicy', however, is the addition in brackets, which obviously refers to the next official presentation of Marc Marquezwho for contractual reasons in the Valencia tests was unable to wear any reference on his suit or motorbike that referred to the Gresini team: “We will publish the other award on January 1st“. We can swear that all the fans of the team founded by the unforgettable Fausto can't wait.