The accident and the controversies

What happened in the final part of the Aragon Grand Prix, with the accident which put an end to the race of Alex Marquez and ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia has had a considerable polemical aftermath. At the end of the race, the Italian champion openly accused his Spanish rival of having caused the contact and therefore the fall, finding support among his many fans who on social networks they sided with him.

It didn’t take long for the old rivalry between Valentino Rossi – Pecco’s mentor – and Marc Marquez – Alex’s brother – to resurface, with the two factions battling it out on social media.

Marc Marquez’s thoughts

He then intervened on the issue on Thursday in Misano Marc Márquezwho took up the defense of his brother Alex: “More than annoyed, he was indignant because it is unacceptable to be accused of having deliberately caused another rider to crash, because we all know what we risk on the track. He has never been problematic. People see the surname Marquez and mix everything up. I am me and he is him. I have had many problems, but I put myself on the line. He is different from me and that’s it. These accusations didn’t seem right to me, even if by saying this I am muddying my own throat.”

The Spanish champion addressed his reflection to what he read on social media: “Whoever insults you is the first person who meets you and asks for a photo. Behind a screen, everyone is brave. We are mature and in this case Pecco has rectified his words, but they were the fuse. Things that have nothing to do with each other are confused.. Here we are talking about a racing accident”.

And about Bagnaia…

On his future teammate Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez explained: “His apology was necessary, but It’s understandable what happened on Sunday. I have found myself in that situation several times and after losing points, with very high tension and a racing heartbeat, in front of the microphones. Things are often said in the heat of the moment and then you end up correcting them. You have to use the right words, because you never know what will happen tomorrow.”

Marquez is not afraid of tension with Bagnaia for 2025: “The atmosphere must be good, healthy and full of healthy rivalry, because it increases the level in the pits. Then on the track obviously everyone will look after their own interests. Inside the pits we are a team and we will work to make the bike more competitive, because if one doesn’t win, the other will win”.