All eyes on Marquez

MotoGP is advancing towards the summer with a theme which, more than any other, is catalysing the discussions of insiders and enthusiasts: the possible transfer of Marc Marquez from Honda to KTM. The person concerned continues to deny having offered himself to the Austrian housereiterating that he has a contract with the Japanese until the end of 2024. KTM itself seems a little scared at the idea of ​​bringing in a cumbersome figure like the Spaniard, who would certainly destabilize an environment that has shown its ability in recent years progress steadily.

Gudiotti’s glimmer

Yet these rumors show no signs of subsiding, despite the fact that for the Mattighofen house it would be difficult to even find a saddle for the #93especially considering theentry of debutant Pedro Acosta, now given for sure in Spain. Yet there are some possible voices in the KTM family. In fact, it is inevitable that the idea of ​​signing one of the strongest and most successful centaurs in the history of the world championship will greatly excite any sports manager. Perhaps also for this reason Francesco Guidottiteam manager of the black-orange team, left some openings to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP.

“We will certainly give more priority to those who grew up with us and those who have a direct history with us – explained the Italian, in what appears to be a clear sketch of Acosta – but anyway we cannot ignore opportunities like a super champion like Marquez, in case he is free“. The grain therefore comes from the contract still in force with Honda, which certainly wouldn’t like to lose what has been the point of reference for its activity in the MotoGP for the past decade.

Waiting or forcing?

A possible farewell of Marquez to Honda could therefore only occur in two scenarios: at the end of the 2024 seasonwhen the Spaniard will be free and will be able to decide to marry wherever he wants, or this season, trying to find an economic agreement with the Japanese giant to terminate the contract. In this second case, however, the feeling is that it will have to be Marquez himself to force his handgiven that KTM does not seem to have any intention of shelling out millions to free the six-time world champion of the premier class.