This Friday at Misano, the Honda rider qualified directly for Q2 thanks to the slipstream of Dani Pedrosa, his former teammate in the golden wing brand. A joy for the Spaniard in a delicate moment for him, in which he has revolutionized the paddock with the possibility of breaking the contract that binds him to the Japanese manufacturer until the end of next season, to get on a Gresini Racing Ducati, with Alex, his brother, as a teammate.

Next Monday, the same circuit will host the collective test in which Honda will put the first version of the prototype on track, scheduled for 2024, and with which Stefan Bradl, test driver for the Tokyo company, has already been riding since Friday.

Despite the relevance of the sensations that the new RC213V can convey to him, Marc Marquez’s decision will depend much more on the qualified personnel who can come from other brands. High-level engineers will allow Honda to take that step forward that it has been pursuing without success for years, in key sectors such as aerodynamics, for example.

“Honda is trying to react from Mugello,” replied the number 93 on Friday, when he was sixth in the timesheets, three tenths off Marco Bezzecchi’s best time. The meeting between the rider from Cervera and Shiniji Aoyama, the second highest-ranking manager of the parent company, Honda Motor, took place in Italy. Then two more followed, with Hikaru Tsukamoto (head of Honda’s two-wheeler division), at Silverstone and at the Red Bull Ring. It was there, in Austria, that Honda gave the green light to Alberto Puig, the team manager, to launch an operation to recruit engineers, many of whom are European.

“As you can see, there are new faces in the garage. There is a new boss (Tsukamoto) who is in the garage and he is trying to understand what is going on. It is important to see that there are people who are from Japan,” he added the Spaniard, who reiterated that his future direction will depend on the weather and the bike.

“Then my judgment will depend on the project on the track, on the performance of the bike. I ask for results, but they are the ones who have to lead the project. The higher the level of each position in a team, the greater the chances of success. But how a rider, you can’t have the responsibility to decide this too. You can have your say, like I did in the past,” said the multiple champion.

