Ten years ago the first victory

In 2013 Marc Marquez in Austin, Texas he obtained the first victory of his MotoGP career in the second race in the premier class in which he got the better of his Honda HRC box mate Dani Pedrosa, overtaken in the ‘Snake’ section that characterizes the first sector of the Circuit of the Americas. The rider born in 1993 won the title on his debut in the premier class and repeated it five times by 2019. Then, in 2020, came the serious injury in Jerez which led the eight-time world champion into a downward spiral from which is incredibly struggling to come out thanks to a not so competitive Honda, but capable of winning yesterday again in Texas with Ales Rins, good at exploiting Bagnaia’s “monumental” mistake – as L’Equipe defined it.

Marc Marquez was among the greats awaited in Austin in what has always been his home garden – he managed to win again in 2021 in precarious physical conditions to say the least – but fracture of the first metacarpal of the right thumb remedied in Portimao in Portugal prevented him from taking part in the stage held at COTA.

Dani Pedrosa’s hypothesis

According to what was circulating in the Texas paddock, not even Marc Marquez’s return to the saddle for the home race at Jerez in Spain is so obvious. Dani Pedrosa believes that there may be reasons of a personal nature as well as physical or health reasons that keep the eldest of the Marquez brothers away from the World Championship: “There is something more – said Pedrosa guest of the channel Twitch Of DAZN about the absence of Marc Marquez – personal reasons I guess. I have found myself in similar situations, in which it is more the sum of many episodes that determines a behavior that must be untied from the last event that occurred. A superficial explanation cannot be given. I can’t explain it any better than that.”

“Marc Marquez is driven by grit and great ambition Pedrosa added. I hope he recovers and comes back, I was in the garage at Portimao and when he took pole position with only one useful lap in Q2 after gaining access to the final stage in Q1 I was simply amazed. When he crossed the finish line I was amazed ”.