After “raining on wet” it seems that the first rays of hope put everything back in its place. Just a few days before the arrival of a new Christmas, Marc Márquez received the best of gifts for a 2022 full of many illusions: the “conservative treatment” for her double vision problem was beginning to bear fruit, with rest and patience being the best medicine in this new episode of her life. A battle that, more than physical (as happened with his right arm), it turned into a mental struggle. When he believed that old Márquez was returning to the scene, luck was not on his side.

But nevertheless, the desire for a new year gives rise to forgetting the past. With a favorable evolution in recent weeks, the blow that led him to end his season early it remains as a vague memory of a year in which he was able to return to the circuits. In retrospect, the positive always tends to overcome the bad moments and, among them, the three victories in the World Cup have to stand out as a reward for work and, above all, the effort of those nine months away from both wheels. Because, in addition, the arm is no longer a problem or, at least, not the main one. In fact, the ilerdense already begins to avoid the subject, with his diplopia gaining ground among the most curious subjects.

But, it is also a matter of time. The objective is to reach the Sepang tests, planned for the beginning of February, while taking stock of 2021. A year that It was chaotic again for Honda, but in which he has also been filled with joy with the resurgence of his eight-time champion. Seeing him win after all the suffering made the emotion go through the cameras at Sachsenring, when they were found again with victory in the Japanese factory. And his team, which already knew Márquez’s potential and talent, He was again surprised by what he is capable of doing. Even in the toughest moments of his career. “To be honest, this year we have not given him the best of the bikes either. Probably few know the conditions in which Marc has raced this year, with an arm in recovery, but not at all one hundred percent “, revealed Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda team manager, in the latest documentary of DAZN, ‘Yo, pilot’.

“Only he knows what he has done and how he has won those races. He’s Marc Márquez and he’s a very, very special guy. He is the Michael Jordan of motorcycles, a rider who is above average “, He emphasizes that of Cervera, who was in charge of redirecting HRC towards the right path, after losing consciousness during his absence in 2020. After the Misano tests, the brand with the ‘golden wing’ begins a new era, with a motorcycle completely revolutionary. But, as if that were not enough, even his rivals have to surrender at his feet. And, proof of it, are the words of Johann Zarco in the same documentary: “What continues to amaze me is the ability of Marc Márquez. Although he has less potential than before, he has an incredible physical condition. That, plus his talent, has allowed him to achieve victories this year even though he lacks strength in one arm. There aren’t many guys like Marc. He was Superman Marc, he’s still a Superman. “ With a recovery on the right track, 2022 is aiming high for Márquez.