Solo of the Honda Spaniard on the Texan circuit who wins his seventh victory out of eight races held at the Austin circuit. According to Fabio Quartararo, who in a world view extends to Bagnaia, third, and puts a mortgage on the title. 15th Valentino Rossi

He was expected and arrived. Marc Marquez triumphs in Austin in what is one of his fiefdoms. The Spaniard takes his seventh victory out of eight editions of the GP of the Americas, in a race dominated from the first to the last corner after the sprint start. Race to be framed for the number 93 who, after an initial phase of study, manages to stretch up to manage the race in the last laps. Second place for a Fabio Quartararo, author of a masterful and error-free race that propels him towards winning his first title in the premier class. A comeback for Francesco Bagnaia who after the pole on Saturday conquers the lowest step of the podium after a first part of the race in which he suffered the difficulties of the first sector of the track.

The Austin race – When the traffic lights went out, Marc Marquez got off to a good start and immediately took first position with Bagnaia slipping into fourth position. On lap 2 out Nakagami while battling his own Pecco, 3 laps after a crash for Zarco in turn 1. After a first compact group stage, Marquez tries to stretch on Quartararo, digging a deeper and deeper groove lap after lap. With 11 laps from the end of the crash for Aleix Espargaro, who closes a weekend to forget in which he has never found the feeling with the track. Second part of the GP with the great comeback of Francesco Bagnaia, who overcomes team mate Jack Miller and Jorge Martin one after the other, who was also inflicted a long lap penalty in the final. Positions frozen in the last two rounds with Marc Marquez winning his career 84th victory by paying homage to the late Nicky Hayden during the lap of honor with a flag bearing the number 69.

Bagnaia comeback, 6th Bastianini – A painful race for Francesco Bagnaia in the opening stages, who despite the pole on Saturday is unable to keep up with the top five. After a difficult start, the Turin driver begins his comeback taking advantage of the decline in performance of his opponents. Great race also for Enea Bastianini, sixth at the finish line after having struck a battle with the KTMs of Oliveira and Binder. Race in the back for the other Azzurri, with the 13th place of Andrea Dovizioso in front of Luca Marini and Valentino Rossi, who closes his last race on the Austin circuit 15th. Last place for Franco Morbidelli, in his second race after the knee surgery that forced him away from the races for all the summer months.

The order of arrival of the GP of the Americas – So at the end of the 21 laps on the Austin Texas track: 1. M. Marquez 41: 41.435

2. F. Quartararo +4.679

3. F. Bagnaia +8.547

4. A. Rins +11.098

5. J. Martin +11.752

6. E. Bastianini +13.269 7

7. J. Mir +13.406

8. J.Miller +14.722

9. B. Binder +15.832

10. P. Espargaro +20.265

11. M. Oliveira

12. A. Marquez

13. A. Dovizioso

14. L. Marini

15. V. Rossi

16. I. Lequona

17. T. Nakagami

18. D. Petrucci

19. F. Morbidelli

20. Zarco – ret.

Drivers classification – The world ranking three races from the end of the season:

1. F. Quartararo 254 points

2. F. Bagnaia 202

3. J. Mir 176

4. J. Miller 148

5. J. Zarco 141

6. B. Binder 131

7. M. Marquez 117

8. A. Espargaro 104

9. M. Vinales 98

10. M. Oliveira 92

October 3, 2021 (change October 3, 2021 | 22:14)

.