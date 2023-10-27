Stray debris

The Buriram Thai weekend didn’t start off in a particularly pleasant way Marc Marquez and for once the reference is not to the disappointing performance of his Honda. In fact, the eight-time world champion was the victim of a curious – but also dangerous – accident during the tests for the Thai GP. In fact, Marquez was hit in the right shoulder, while he was on the track, by a debris detached from Jorge Martin’s motorbike, who preceded him at that juncture. The piece then turned out to be a disc cover that hit Cervera’s centaur squarely.

Marquez immediately put his left arm to the opposite shoulder, clearly feeling severe pain. Fortunately the #93 did not suffer any serious consequences, but the type of accident should make Dorna reflect on it in the future danger of the numerous appendages that characterize modern MotoGP: “I had no problems after the impact with Martin’s carbon piece, it was only painful for the first couple of minutes – commented Marquez after the session – because when you go at that speed everything can hurt. But there are no problems for tomorrow“.

No direct access to Q2

Both the six-time world champion of the top class and his teammate, Joan Mir, they failed to directly qualify for Q2 and they will have to go through the difficult trap of Q1 tomorrow. “I’m happy with how today went – the Spaniard born in 1993 commented anyway – it was an optimistic goal to go straight to Q2, so we can’t be too disappointed. Missing by just six cents isn’t bad. Tomorrow we will try again even if it will be difficult. Our speed is between the 10th and 15th post. However, if we take a lap behind someone we can be faster, because the slipstream can help a lot here in the first part of the track“.

However, he placed himself further back Joan Mirwho came 16th in the pre-qualifying round: “Our day didn’t start off in the best way – declared the former Suzuki – the base we had in the morning was not what we needed on this track. So we spent time fixing things, still making progress and learning something. In the last two attempts we had a bike that was acceptable enough to push and we finished just four tenths off the best time. We ended the day well, but the times here are so close that even the smallest mistake in the fastest lap can make a big difference. If we manage to improve performance during the night we will then see what can be done tomorrow“.