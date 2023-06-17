The king abdicates

The Sachsenring it has always been there Marc Marquez’s second home, capable of triumphing 11 consecutive times on the very special German track, winning all the MotoGP races held in Germany. Last year, when Fabio Quartararo prevailed, Marquez was in fact not in the match. He still misses Sunday’s race, but in the meantime this afternoon’s Sprint broke this magic. After an endless sequence of crashes during the weekend, including three in about half an hour between Q1 and Q2 and yesterday’s terrifying one, involving the unfortunate Johann Zarco, the #93 raised the white flag.

Marquez finished the race short in 11th positiontherefore outside the points zone which on Saturday rewards only the first nine to the finish line, and after the race he candidly admitted to not wanting to take further risks, avoiding running into new accidents and therefore driving – which is unusual for him – within the limits of the motorcycle. The results on the track appeared eloquent and certify more than a thousand words thesporting nightmare into which Honda has slipped itself at this moment in terms of performance.

“Enough risk”

“This morning I had a good start in the wet – commented Marquez to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGPretracing a day lived more than ever ‘dangerously’ – but when the track improved I pushed and crashed. Then I was hot and went to the other bike. I returned to the pits after three more crashes, but I was only seventh. At this point I stopped and took stock, which was not positive. It wasn’t worth pushing, that’s why I finished 11th today”.

“I left convinced – continued the eight-time champion, analyzing his race – but already on the first lap at turn 11 I almost crashed. Then I went wide at 1 and at that point I told myself to ‘finish’ the race and try again tomorrow. I had already said on Spanish TV that after Mugello we had to limit ourselves and be aware of the situation, without trying to go beyond the limit. This weekend, on the other hand, I wanted to push hard, because it’s a circuit I like, and then slow down in Holland, but already this morning I realized that I have to slow down already here, otherwise we won’t get to Holland. We made a change in the setup for the Sprint, because I was struggling with the rear grip, I wasn’t able to test it well this morning and in the race the grip was the same, and the bike didn’t turn. If he doesn’t run on this track, it’s a disaster, so tomorrow in warm up we’ll have to take a step back, without trying to push further.“, he concluded.