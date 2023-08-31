The low profile of Marc Marquez

After trying hard to tame the tricky 2023 Honda RC213V, Marc Marquez decided to raise the white flag after the crashes suffered at the Sachsenring. The Spanish rider admitted that he risked too much because his only possible objective was to stay ahead and fight for the win. But there were too many dangers and in the recent rounds of Silverstone and Spielberg, the Spanish champion only tried to align himself with the other Hondas on the track, without taking excessive risks.

If in Great Britain he finished 18th in the Sprint and crashed in the race, in Austria he collected a few points, reaching the finish line 10th on Saturday and 12th on Sunday. The Catalan didn’t hide his desire to devote himself to the development of his Honda, with the hope of finding a decidedly better bike than the one of the recent past in his hands in the next tests at Misano. Meanwhile, the next round of the championship is his home race in Barcelona, ​​the track where he triumphed in 2014 and 2019 in MotoGP and in 2010 in 125.

Marquez’s words in the press conference

“I will have the same mentality as Silverstone and Austria. give 95% understanding the limits of our project. I had difficulties on this track in my best years and probably will. The news? On the straight we’ll see how the new aerodynamics go, the weather looks unstable for Saturday. If there is a need to prove something I will. Bradl tested at Misano and will do them at Motegi. We are trying to improve thanks to him and I am sure we will be able to do it.

The renewal of Bezzecchi? For me the most important thing is the project, current and future. Nakagami’s possible renewal with LCR? It’s not in my hands to decide. Honda is considering all the riders, Taka has used several new products before me for example. We’ll see for the future, but the approach seems to me the correct one. The strong points of Bagnaia? You can have the best group or the best bike, but you need the best package, with the best atmosphere. I’ve been in that condition in the past and it’s really nice. Mir says change is needed? We need to understand how and what to change. For a winning project like the Honda one, we have to understand why we are all so far apart. The good thing is that all the Honda riders have had the same problems. The Misano test with the new Honda? We’ll see. We’ll begin to understand what the new bike will be like and I can’t wait to try it to understand the work done by the engineers. And the team will evaluate the driver’s performance.