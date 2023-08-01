It begins again

The MotoGP summer break lasted almost a month and a half, but this weekend it’s time to get back on the bike. In fact, the premier class of two-wheelers will meet again on the circuit of Silverstone for the ninth round of this very long season. However, the stoppage from the races lasted much longer for the two factory Honda riders, Marc Marquez and Joan Mir. In fact, the two Iberian champions were plagued by injuries in the first half of the championship and both missed the last championship appointments.

Mir had crashed on Friday at Mugello and hadn’t competed in a race – whether Sprint or ‘classic’ – even since the Le Mans weekend in mid-May; Marquez, on the other hand, missed the German and Dutch Grands Prix to try and recover acceptable physical condition. For both, in any case, the main problem is represented by theinability to tame a Honda’s tantrums which in its very long history in the world championship had never appeared in such a crisis as it does now. It is no coincidence that Marquez is perpetually at the center of market rumors who would like him to be increasingly interested in a ride on the KTM.

Statements from pilots

For the moment however, at least in words, the #93 is said to be cFocused on the work to be done with Honda: “We have enjoyed a long summer break – declared the centaur of Cervera – an opportunity to reset and recover after a challenging start to the year. Physically and mentally, I’m back on track reinvigorated and ready to work. I look forward to seeing all the team members again and understanding the work done during the break. Silverstone is a circuit where I have had many good battles in the past. The most important thing is to get back on the bike, get back to work and try to improve on how the first half of the year was“.

Similar observations were made by Joan Mir, who hasn’t won any championship points even since the inaugural weekend in Portimao: “Our break was a bit longer than everyone else’s, but now I’m fully recovered from the injury I suffered at Mugello. For a few weeks now I’ve been back to training and riding different types of bikes as usual, so I feel good physically. The goal for the weekend is to make the most of each session and to get back into the MotoGP and racing mentality after so many weeks away. It will be nice to see everyone again and get back on the RC213V“said the 2020 champion.