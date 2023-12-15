by STEFANO OLLANU

2024, what will Marquez do in the Gresini team?

There is great anticipation on the part of enthusiasts and professionals to find out what the performance of Marc Marquez riding the Ducati of the Gresini team. The smile of the six-time world champion of the MotoGP class after the first 8-lap run on the GP23 with which Johann Zarco ended the season immediately alarmed his opponents: the champion was immediately fast, so much so that he finished the race in fourth place. test day in Valencia.

Many think that the Catalan will be able to have his say in terms of the world championship, but it is also true that he will have a season-old Ducati at his disposal and that the new Rossa from Borgo Panigale already from the tests seems to have taken a further step forward in terms of engine .

Pernat has his say on Marquez

“Marquez's arrival in Ducati is a time bomb”he stated in the interview given to CusanoNews7 the manager Carlo Pernatadding: “If he settles down like before, it will create a big messwe must not forget it. It's a move that frankly I wouldn't have made, because having youth policy in Ducati, putting in a character like that changes the balance.”

Pernat will observe Marquez's performance with great interest, given that his client's seat Enea Bastianini in the official team it is quite coveted. However, the Genoese manager has faith in the Rimines driverand: “He will be ready to compete for the World Cup, this year has been very unlucky. Now he has incredible anger inside, This new bike that we tested in Valencia will help him a lot, it is also better suited to his way of riding. I expect Enea to be in contention for the final victory, where there will be many other names, but he is one of the favorites to compete for the World Cup.”