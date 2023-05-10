Marquez is there

After having collected with satisfaction the resolution of the appeal for the penalty remedied at the inaugural Portimao GP, Marc Marquez will be able to race in the French Grand Prix of next weekend, after receiving theokay doctors who followed him in the treatments for the broken hand.

The Spanish champion will thus return to lead the Honda HRC team without any penalties to serve, given that the FIM Court of Appeal has clarified that the double Long Lap Penalty has been served with the absence in Argentina. Thus Marquez will be on the track after four races of absence, on a track, that of Le Mans, where he has already won three times in the MotoGP.

There fracture of the first metacarpal of the right hand, which was also operated on surgically, recovered and the rider originally from Cervera received the go-ahead from three different medical teams and will join his teammate Joan Mir, back from a decidedly disastrous weekend in Jerez de la Frontera . Both will take part in a historic GP: the number 1000 in the history of the world championship.

The words of Marc Marquez

“I’m really happy to be back with the Repsol Honda Team and to be able to ride my bike again. First of all I want to thank my medical team for the professionalism and advice they have given me over the last few weeks. Of course, as a driver, you always want to get back as soon as possible, but with an injury like this it was really important to wait for the recovery. Now I’m here and I’m fully focused on driving, I have no worries about the injury as it has completely healed. Let’s see what the French GP has in store for us and, above all, let’s work hard.”

The words of Joan Mir

“We arrive in France with an open mind. We had an intense Monday of testing in which we were able to try a few things, especially working on the basic setting of the bike. I hope to be able to take advantage of it over the weekend. The French GP is always characterized by uncertain weather, often with cold or rain. At the moment it seems to be a bit colder, but these cooler conditions seem to suit us better this year, so we aim to make the most of the situation. Regardless, we continue to work together.”