With the 2023 MotoGP season drawing ever closer, even for Marc Marquez it started there Physical training in view of the world championship, where he will try to redeem himself from an almost completely unsatisfactory 2022. An even more important training for a rider like the eight-time world champion, repeatedly tormented in recent years by injuries all attributable to the bad crash that took place in Jerez de la Frontera in 2020, where he recovered fracture of the right humerus. For this reason, the Spaniard went to the Red Bull Athletes Performance Center of Salzburg to undergo various physical tests, aimed above all at verifying the conditions and state of his arm, with the differences compared to the left one.

A series of exercises, also of a pulmonary nature, all taken up and published on YouTube, in a video during which the number 93 also explains the problems due to the rotation of the humerus. All stress tests successfully passed by the number 93, who now aims to compete in the upcoming season with numerous goals.