Marquez, impressive numbers

“Those who criticize Marc Marquez know nothing about motorcycling“, Davide Tardozzi recently stated in an interview after the German Grand Prix. And the career numbers collected by the 31-year-old from Cervera don’t lie: 8 world titles, 6 of which in MotoGP, 85 victories, 144 podiums, 93 pole positions and 75 fastest laps. But also aa winning streak that has exceeded 990 dayswhich continues from that 24 October 2021 in which he won the Misano race.

Goodbye to Honda

In Marquez’s world championship parable there is obviously a before and after the 2020 injury in Jerez, which almost ended his career. And there is also a glimmer of rebirth, with the choice to leave the Honda for Ducati: “Last year I had to change my mentality to finish the season and get injured less. Obviously I also dropped my performance level. You had to have real expectations and goals. I was hitting a wall.”

And the new prospect of being an official Ducati rider for 2025 and 2026 cannot fail to excite Marquez, who when asked directly about Dazn Spain he has declared: “How many more world championships would I like to win? Let’s go one step at a time, let’s say at least one”. The Spanish champion also revealed who he sees as the strongest at the moment in the championship: “Bagnaia has mental stability, a very important aspect and he brought the inertia on his side”.