Marquez: Honda HRC or Ducati Gresini?

Despite a rich contract that binds Marc Marquez and the Honda until the end of the 2024 season, the rumors about a possible early termination of the agreement between the parties are very topical. In fact, over the Misano Adriatico weekend, the clear possibility emerged for the Spanish champion to get on a team Gresini Ducati, to replace Fabio Di Giannantonio alongside his brother Alex.

Not even the first prototype of next season’s bike, tested on Monday in Misano, seems to have clarified Marc Marquez’s ideas. The Catalan has in fact – for the first time – opened up to the idea of ​​being able to leave the team and took some time to decide his future, explaining that he wanted to communicate his choice between India and Japan, that is by the month of October.

Honda’s plan B

As told by the Swiss of Speedweekthe Honda would already have clear in mind the “emergency solution” in case the breakup with Marc Marquez really happens. In fact, he would take the place of the six-time world champion of the MotoGP class Johann Zarcowho at that point would no longer join Lucio Cecchinello’s Honda LCR team, but would find himself in the official team, alongside Joan Mir.

The one formed by Zarco-Mir would be one of the least successful pairs in the history of the HRC, considering that the two have combined only one victory in the premier class, although Mir took home the 2020 world title.

At that point in LCR would stay Takaaki Nakagami, with Iker Lecuona alongside, who would leave Superbike to return to MotoGP, where this year he has raced at Jerez, Assen, Silverstone, Spielberg and Barcelona without scoring points. In fact, in the Spaniard’s contract with HRC WSBK there is a clause that – if necessary – can be moved to MotoGP. The domino effect would then be completed with the move of Michael Ruben Rinaldi to the Honda Superbike, alongside Xavi Vierge.