Will the sponsor follow the eight-time world champion?

In less than two weeks the Gresini team will unveil the livery of the Marquez brothers' Ducatis on Saturday 20 January at the Cocoricò nightclub in Riccione. It is very likely that the Red Bull brand, Marc Marquez's personal sponsor, will find space on the GP-23 fairing.

The energy drink brand has in fact 'exited' the list of sponsors of the Honda HRC team as demonstrated the section of the team's official website dedicated to partners. Repsol, however, remained as title sponsor despite the 'demise' of the eight-time world champion who joined the Gresini team alongside his brother Alex in order to have the chance to ride a Ducati and thus hunt for the title again world championship that has eluded him since 2019.

Red Bull could thus find space on a Ducati whose factory team has among its partners one of the main competitors of the Austro-Thai brand, namely Monster Energy. Monster Energy is also alongside Yamaha, while Red Bull will certainly be the main sponsor present on the fairings of the KTM and GasGas, also being linked to the long-awaited Pedro Acosta.