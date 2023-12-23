The most awaited Ducati Cup ever

In a motorsport championship it is rare that, when a manufacturer clearly dominates the competition, it still manages to generate great hype about the battle on the track. However, in the current MotoGP, the feat is succeeding Ducati. 2023 ended with the spectacular internal challenge between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martinwhich issued a verdict only in the final race in Valencia, keeping millions of fans all over the world glued to the television screens.

However, 2024 promises to be even more fascinating with the entry into the Borgo Panigale family of the most successful active rider: Marc Marquez. The Spaniard, returning from three dark years of injuries and technical difficulties, has decided to leave thecomfort zone' from Honda to get on a one-year-old 'customer' Ducati, managed by the Gresini team, in order to try to get back to competing for the important positions in the championship.

Marquez: risk and opportunity

Ducati thus finds itself at home with the brightest star of contemporary motorcycling, joining a squad that already includes the top three finishers of the last MotoGP season. Four top riders divided into four different teams on the eve of what promises to be one fireworks season for the top class. Inevitably, however, the arrival of #93 is destined to shake the consolidated balance, as the CEO also knows well. of Ducati Corse, Claudio Domenicali.

The Italian manager, interviewed by the Spanish newspaper Branddid not hide a certain apprehension for the arrival of the Cervera native, in an operation which however is good for all of motorcycling and above all makes Ducati the absolute center of MotoGP on a global level: “Marc will be another one to beat for Pecco, Jorge and the others, so it will create more confusion. It will be more difficult, but also more interesting for all the fans. Everyone wants to see Marc on a Ducati, but for us it will be complicated“.

Question of 'safety'

What scares Domenicali, more than anything else, is Marquez's 'fame', not exactly among the most 'calm' riders when it comes to dueling on the track: “What we hope is that it will be a sporting race, without accidents. I don't really like contact, because it's dangerous. Marc is a bit dangerous from time to time – acknowledged Domenicali – as well as Jorge [Martin] he was a bit dangerous in the last race. There it was Marc who had a bad accident and it was Jorge who knocked him out. It is important that Race Direction keeps the riders calm, that when someone exceeds the limit they are punished immediately. The champions, on the track, must be an example of how to achieve this objective: tough, but honest and clean”.