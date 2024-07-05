The accident in the Trials

In the change of direction of Curve 11, Marc Márquezin an attempt to save an inevitable fall, remained attached to the motorbike, ending up thrown into the air in a typical highside. The impact with the asphalt was then heavyso much so that the Spanish driver – after returning to the track – had to raise the white flag for the rest of the session.

The move to the Medical Center was inevitable, and the diagnosis for Marquez was that of a fracture to a phalanx of the index finger of the left hand and a severe contusion to the rib cagewhich nevertheless pushed the medical team to give him the suitability to return to the track.

The champion from Cervera will evaluate his conditions tomorrowwhen he will be expected in the morning for FP2 and qualifying, which will start from Q1.

The words of Marc Marquez

Marquez did not appear before the media as usual, but entrusted his thoughts to the Gresini team’s press release: “The feeling on the bike was great but it is obvious that the crash in the afternoon strongly affected my first day here at the Sachsenring. The fracture to my finger doesn’t worry me, the blow to my side is what bothers me the most at the moment and is what prevented me from continuing with the practice. Now to rest and tomorrow morning we’ll see what my physical condition is”.

The Spanish pilot, crashed at 190 km/his therefore worried about the strong rib contusion on the right side, in the area where the rib and cartilage meet.