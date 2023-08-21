The first checkered flag

On the tenth occasion Marc Marquez finally saw the checkered flag in Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Sunday’s Grand Prix. The Honda rider had started 2023 with the obvious ambition of fighting for his ninth world title and finds himself in 19th position in the Drivers’ standings with five Sunday races missed due to physical problems. The phenomenon from Cervera, in fact, missed three races at the beginning of the season due to a fractured right thumb and then did not take to the track in Germany and Holland in the Grand Prix due to the consequences of the crashes he sustained at the Sachsenring.

On Twitter Marc Marquez ‘recorded’ the fact of finally finished a race on Sunday, but the 1993 class certainly didn’t take to the track to finish the race in 12th position. Honda, however, at the moment does not allow other flights of fancy and therefore the Catalan has wisely decided not to take too many risks in this second half of 2023.

It is not easy for a winner like Marquez to embrace this new philosophy aimed at not putting his body at excessive risk: “When you are so slow compared to the top riders it’s easy to get into a negative spiral – his words in the post-race to the microphones of DAZN – in some moments of the weekend I end up in this spiral, but the people around me help me not get too depressed by trying new things to find some motivation. An example was racing with the soft tire at the rear, nobody did it, but after the last place in warm-up it couldn’t have been worse and so we tried it also because I felt that for Honda it was the best tire with which run”.

Primera carrera finished😁 We follow our work! P.12 pic.twitter.com/LrvC91nM1I — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) August 20, 2023

In two weeks Marquez will race at home in Barcelona, ​​an appointment that saw him climb the top step of the podium in 2014 and 2019. For the sponsor repsol it’s an important event, but the current performance of the RC213V leaves no room for optimism. The oil company is closely linked to Marc Marquez, whose permanence in Honda is also essential in terms of sponsorship from Repsol.