The chance of rain

The imminent Thai Grand Prixwhich in the past has brought great joy to Marc Marquez, will start the Spaniard’s countdown between now and the end of the season in Valencia, where the eight-time world champion will take part in his last race aboard the official Honda. Even before this appointment, however, there are still four tests to be held, the first of which will be on the circuit Buriram, where rain is not excluded throughout the weekend, the third in a row after that in India and Australia. An aspect that could offer opportunities to #93 in view of the race, but not guarantees: “Logically when it rains the possibilities open upas I have always said – he has declared – this year in the rain I was fast, but without sensations, so it depends. You can catch something, but we will hardly be able to get a big one“.

Podium chances

A general pessimism which therefore makes the chances of getting on the podium low, as happened in Japan: “For me it was already a dream to get on the podium in Japan – He admitted – because if that were to be my last podium it would still be nice precisely because it was obtained in Japan, at Honda. However, all the planets must be aligned: we are very far away at the moment. We are not fifth or sixth, but tenth, eleventh, twelfth, that is, far from the podium, and that is where we must continue to work. If there is the slightest possibility I will try, as happened in India. I got a fourth place, an easy fifth and tried to do something more for the podium. Nobody remembers fifth place, but the podium does.”

Future intentions

It is inevitable that, in addition to the difficulties of the present, Marquez will also focus on his near future, with the new experience riding the Ducati of the Gresini team that awaits him. In this regard, the Spaniard wanted to clarify some aspects: “Being an ambitious person, who wants to face his challenges, I put sport first – he concluded – but I didn’t say I’ll run for free. I want to prioritize other things, and I’m lucky to be able to do that with sports at the forefront. In my sporting career, every time I have made decisions I have done so by prioritizing these things, and I will continue to do so until I retire. After this you’ll think about other things to do in life, but for now I want to have fun on the track. That’s where you really see if you’re worth it or not.”