Almost a year had passed (October 24, 2021) since the last podium collected by Marc Marquez in MotoGP and the much desired 100th presence on the stage of the awards ceremony in the premier class, came at the end of a beautiful race in Australia, which saw him finish second at the finish. The Spaniard seems to improve race and race and the goal of being truly competitive for the title in 2023 does not seem to be so unrealistic, despite the four operations on his right arm and the consequent three troubled seasons in which he was the protagonist. Obviously a lot will depend on the speed of Honda, which seems to have lost a lot on the road in the last few championships, given that in the current season it is the only brand that has not yet seen and is clearly last among the manufacturers. Marquez in Sepang won on three occasions, in 2010 in 125, in 2014 and in 2018 in MotoGP, and was among the protagonists of the usual press conference on Thursday.

Australia. “We’ve garnered really positive energy from Phillip Island and extra motivation. When you work hard and suffer together and get good results, already in Japan with pole, then Thailand and Australia, they are a step forward. Here we will return to the place that belongs to us, this is one of my favorite tracks. I aim to improve, we are coming back. “

Honda news. “At Phillip Island we added some news, but from Saturday I wanted to change something to focus on the race result. Here in Malaysia it is the right track to try new things, weather permitting. This is also important in view of the Valencia tests. I will try to give my best, but always thinking also about trying new things. I haven’t been able to try all these things in Australia. We used the lugs for just one run and I’ll try them again. But there are other things too and we can only test them on race weekends. “

Sepang. “In Thailand I ended up a little tired and needed to rest. In Australia, as soon as I felt in the saddle, I felt improved, also in terms of muscle recovery. This is one of the most physically challenging tracks, but I’m ready to give my best. In winter I will improve even more, but I am ready to give one hundred percent. “

The match point of Bagnaia. “I think he has a lot of chances to win, this is Fabio’s last chance. He has to react like a champion and he will do it. It will be nice to see their challenge, here Fabio has to take real risks. If we consider what Quartararo has done, it is incredible. He has a competitive bike, but racing in those conditions is difficult. If he is in front, he manages to escape, but if he fights with the Ducati he is at a disadvantage. But maybe he can do what he did in the first part of the year, but Pecco did an excellent second part of the championship. “

How much is missing from Marquez. “He is a different Marc. I have some strong points and others that still give me a hard time. Now I use more experience to better decipher weekends and make the most of every situation. I will understand my level this winter. “

The rain. “First we need to understand how we are in the dry, but if it rains it’s all very open. We need to understand what happens in the wet, but I would like to be strong in the dry. “

What happened to Navarro in Moto2. “I will ask ‘why?’ in Safety Commission. What we saw was unacceptable, maybe there are reasons, but I’ll ask why they didn’t stop the race. “