So much has been said and written about the relationship between Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi, with the bond between the two – initially very cordial – which was shattered in 2016 and which had its negative peak in the Sepang race, with the famous contact between the two which cost the Doctor his tenth title, given that it is was forced to start from the last position of the final race in Valencia. Subsequent attempts at reconciliation were unsuccessful and even at the end of the career of the ’46’, declarations of admiration on the part of Marquez fell on deaf ears, with Rossi replying with a laugh on the English TV on specific demand: “Improve relations with him? Maybe in 20-30 years … “.

In the course of an interview with the Spaniards of Daznthe eight-time world champion of Honda is back to talk about the great rival: “The admiration towards him is for everything he has done for motorcycling, not only for his titles: he is the driver who moved the audience more than any other. On the track, he taught us a lot and I’m not embarrassed to admit it ”. A direct question was asked to Marquez on the lap of honor that Rossi did in Valenciaduring his last race of his career in MotoGP, escorted by the other riders, on the weekend in which the Catalan was absent due to diplopia: “Obviously I would have participated, one thing does not exclude the other. You can break up with a person for good or bad, but this does not cancel what he has done, for his own merits“. Marquez then revealed his esteem for another rider who has now hung up his helmet: “When he was a child I had the posters of two riders, Rossi’s and Dani Pedrosa’s. In Spain it was divided between those who supported Lorenzo and those for Pedrosa. For me Dani was different and I met him as a child, in 2013. He taught me a lot ”.