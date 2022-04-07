Could not miss in “his” Austin, Marc Marquez, who recovered in record time from the new episode of diplopia (double vision) that hit him after the bad accident he suffered in the Indonesian Warm Up. On the track that saw him as protagonist with 7 poles and 7 victories out of 8 editions, and which celebrated him as winner also in 2021, Marquez will try not to lose too much ground in the drivers’ standings, given that – due to the two missed participations in Mandalika and Termas de Rio Hondo – he has already accumulated 34 points behind the leader Aleix Espargarò. At 20:30 the last medical visit at the Mobile Clinic directed by Dr. Charte is expected, but there should be no problems for the Honda champion. The eight-time world champion was among the protagonists of the usual Press conference Austin’s presentation, his statements below.

The return. “The week was difficult, but I was lucky because the vision problem has created fewer problems for me than in the past. Also I could have been in Argentina, but I wasn’t motivated enough to take risks. I talked to the doctors and we preferred to stay home. I don’t arrive here in the best of my conditions, not in the best way, but we will try to do some excellent free practice as well as all the other sessions. “

The fall of Mandalika. “I don’t remember much. My memories are those of the videos you have seen. Overall the Indonesian GP was one of the worst of my career. I have fallen many and too many times and I did not understand why. But this is the past, now is the time to regain confidence. In Indonesia it was difficult, but the week after the accident was even more difficult. But now I’m here and that’s for the best. “

Victory prospects in Austin. “Sure it is possible, but I don’t approach this weekend this way. I come from the difficulties of Mandalika and I started training normally again a few days ago. I’m not thinking about winning the race, but rather about rebuilding confidence. “

The physical state. “Compared to Qatar I am a little better. But in terms of confidence, I feel much worse, because something has happened. Then it was another injury that involved sight and that scares me. At 8.30 pm I will have a new medical check-up, but if I am here it means that my vision is fine. Either you see or you don’t see. This week I got on my bike and I had no problems. We’ll see how it goes over the weekend. “

Thoughts on returning. “The last crash in Indonesia was heavy and I had problems all weekend. I fell where I didn’t expect to go to the ground, and I feel lucky to be here after that fall. I will have a different approach for this weekend, I cannot have victory in mind. I want to go back to being mentally confident, after what happened in Mandalika and choosing to stay home for Argentina. I prefer not to risk it as done in Indonesia. “

The relapse of diplopia. “This is the second time in a few months. I asked the doctor what percentage of the possibility of a further return of the problem. He replied that the impact was really heavy and I could take this risk again today, tomorrow or in a year, always the same risk. This is a nerve that has moved, clearly my weak point. But I’m here to run and I can’t think I don’t have to fall. “

Fear. “I have a mix of feelings. It’s not just about diplopia. I started to warn her after the crash, and I immediately thought that I would have to stay put for three months. And this you scares, even for everyday life. The first week was difficult, while in the second I improved day by day. For Argentina my vision was almost normal, but I preferred to stay at home. I’m here because my passion is stronger than suffering. “

The motivation. “Let’s talk about the third, fourth or fifth heavy injury in the last two years. For last Sunday I was motivated to stay on the sofa and just take care of my recovery. I have to thank my brother and whoever was close to me who pushed me to slowly return to training. But I’m here to run and not to talk about my injuries. Clearly, as maybe happened to Jorge Martin last year, in the first week you think you don’t want to take the risk of getting hurt again. But already the second week the passion returns and coming back is nice. “