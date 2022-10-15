Only 13 thousandths separated Marc Marquez from pole position in the Qualifying of the Australian Grand Prix of the MotoGP class. The Honda rider, after concentrating on the analysis of new components with a view to 2023, today dedicated himself to the present, then identifying Francesco Bagnaia as the rider to follow in Q2 to snatch a good position on the starting grid.

“I’m happy with how the weekend is going – the analysis of Marquez to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP – yesterday we worked for the future, today more for the present with the set-up. Gradually I felt better and better, and I think the pace is good enough, but now not enough to struggle with Peccoalso because in the second exit of PL4 he was scary with the hard rear. Tomorrow I will start from the front row, and that will help enough, but let’s see what the race will be like. I don’t know if I’ll be able to get on the podium because the Ducati’s pace is very constant, where we struggle a bit more. The Ducati enters the corners hard, but let’s see, it will be important to manage the rear tire well. It is possible to enter the top-5 while remaining realistic, but if everything goes perfectly, the podium would also be possible ”.

Looking to 2023 Marquez prefers not to overbalance his current chances of imagine yourself fighting for the world title: “I don’t want to say if I will be able to fight for the title in 2023 because there are still three races left and then all winter, so many things can happen. Only when you try the 2023 bike and see what the others have done will you be able to think about next season’s goals, for the moment the most important thing is to see that Honda is working, and I really like this. I too am working hard to get back to fighting, also taking risks with my arm, and all this makes me happy. We are going in the right direction ”.