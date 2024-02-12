Low profile

While waiting for the last 'tranche' of tests, which will take place in Qatar, and then for the opening GP of the new world championship season, Marc Marquez has drawn up a very first assessment of his arrival at Ducati, with the Gresini team. A bet that has attracted the attention of the entire MotoGP world and which could turn into an incredible triumph or a noisy fiasco.

It's difficult to imagine middle ground when talking about the eight-time world champion, one of the most iconic and divisive characters in the history of the MotoGP. Yet Marquez really seems to want to do somethingequilibrium – and an unusual one low profile – his compass in this approach to the start of the championship.

Nervousness and expectations

Speaking in a documentary broadcast by DAZNin which the topic of his sensationalism was also addressed transfer from Honda to DucatiMarquez confessed to having experienced a certain nervousness when, in Valencia, he got on the Desmosedici GP23 for the first time. “It was a big and risky decision – explained #93 – and I was very nervous. I had been riding the same bike for ten years and was anxious to see if I could go fast, if I would adapt well. As much as we want to avoid expectations, seeing so many cameras when you leave the garage is impressive“.

Valencia, fortunately, had immediately given a positive response to Marquez. The champion from Cervera, however, definitely pulls the brakes – at least in words – when it comes to world championship ambitions: “I've changed brands and there's a lot of excitement from people. Everyone says: 'you will win the championship'. But I answer that I haven't won a race in two years. If I haven't won a race in two years I can't expect to make a clean sweep and win a championship straight away, I have to build first. Let's not put the cart before the horse“, he concluded.