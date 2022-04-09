The voices that spoke of a Marc Marquez much tried by the recurrence of diplopia (double vision) that emerged after the Mandalika accident, they had found confirmation in the statements made by the Spaniard in the Thursday press conference in Austin. The Honda champion had confirmed that he had given up on the idea of ​​racing in Argentina and that he had heard little motivated upon returning and having found the desire only thanks to the proximity of his entourage and his family. Definitely an unprecedented Marquez, who was not afraid to show himself to be human and to confess his fears to journalists and fans. And also on the sidelines of Friday, which ended with a good sixth position half a second behind the leader Zarco told Sky Italy: “It was difficult, andI wake up already at 5, even a little nervous. I wanted to start but at the same time I didn’t feel like pushing too hard. But then, once the first round started, then I did it my way, aggressively, attacking was the best way to forget. I pushed hard for a lap and seeing that I was fast I started working more calmly, looking for lines. I worked for myself, it was a day dedicated to myself, I needed to regain confidence in the bike. I have seen that this Honda 2022 struggles in some points, here especially in T1 and T4, confirming the difficulties in some aspects that I had had in Qatar and Indonesia. It doesn’t look like my bike, we need to understand how to intervene in the setup to improve. I used the same base I raced with in Qatar, it didn’t make sense to change. There are 3-4 top riders in the pace, it will be difficult to be in the first two rows tomorrow ”.

A complicated Friday also for Pol Espargarò (12th), who ended up on the ground in the first lap of FP1 and then the victim of intestinal problems that definitely ruined his day: “Today was a really hard day, I don’t feel well and I don’t have power because I have a lot of pain and discomfort in my stomach. In the morning it was ok but by the afternoon session I was done, I tried to sleep between sessions to help. The bike is fine and there is a lot of potential, but I don’t have the strength. This is perhaps one of the hardest tracks to have such a problem on because it is so physical. The plan is to go to the hotel right away and rest as much as possible before tomorrow. We need to put together a quick lap for qualifying, but there are a lot of people who will be strong on a lap“.