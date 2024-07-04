Marc Márquezthird in the world championship with Ducati Gresini, took part in the Press conference of the Thursday of the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring, the ninth round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

The Sachsenring record

“We’ll see, the forecast is better for this weekend than last weekend. If I can have a perfect weekend, I might be able to wrestle with these two guys, with Jorge and Pecco who seems to have been 2 steps ahead. Let’s see how we go at Sachsenring. If I want to have a chance I have to ride perfectly, as I have done in the past here. Let’s see if I can have the perseverance and stand up to him. It won’t be as easy as they say.“

Feeling with the Sachsenring

“Arriving at a circuit that you like allows you to be more aware of the real expectations you can have. You have to have real expectations, it is unreal to think of being first in all the sessions. But the present is not the past. Pecco and Jorge from Montmelò took a step forward and I couldn’t keep up with them.”

The secret in left turns

“I have no idea. In the past it’s true that I was very fast on the left and not bad on the right. I also have to understand with the Ducati why I lose so much on the right. I also tried to change my training and riding style. The left turns could help me get closer to the two guys here.”

Hamilton and Gresini

“If it’s true, it’s great for our sport. And if it’s not true, it’s good too. MotoGP needs to be in the papers and people need to talk about us. Maybe I’ll buy the Gresini team. I’m joking, I’m not that rich.”

Ducati at Sachsenring

“The Ducati is good on all tracks, compared to others. It’s a very consistent bike. If there’s grip, it’s done. They’ve found good solutions.”

GP24 and GP23

“They are driving the same GP24 as at the beginning of the season, they have just improved the speed. On some tracks they have problems, on others they don’t. We had the new aerodynamic package in Assen, I couldn’t use it in the race. Maybe I’ll use it in the future. I’m focusing on my bike.”

2025 and Ducati

“The move to a winning team and a working group that works well, you have to respect it. I asked for only one person with me. I feel good in Gresini, just like I did in Honda. I will arrive in a new team and I am ready to adapt and give 100%”