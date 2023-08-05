Marquez has decided not to risk it

At a certain point in the Silverstone Sprint the images moved to the rear and framed Marc Marquez, intent on looking over his shoulder among a handful of bikes, including the other three Hondas, as if he were looking for a particular rider. Definitely an unusual attitude to see during a race, with the Catalan champion who then positioned himself behind Joan Mir and finished in 18th place under the checkered flag, 29 seconds behind the winnerbrother Alex.

Certainly seeing Marc Marquez so slow in the wet is a novelty for MotoGP fans and enthusiasts, just as watching him finish behind a Joan Mir in enormous difficulty is certainly something new in this championship. The Spaniard then explained to journalists that he had tried to fight in the very early stages, except at a certain point deciding to raise the white flag, slow down and deliberately position himself behind Mir, to check the behavior of the sister bike.

Marc Marquez’s words to Sky

“On this wet day I expected to stay closer, but already this morning I was struggling a lot, even though I could more or less ride. I took some risks to try and reach Q2, but I was far away. In the Sprint the feeling was not good, I asked myself: ‘What do I do?’. I was driving and I didn’t understand anything. I decided to wait for the other Hondas and I followed Joan Mir to see the behavior of the other bike, to understand if it was just me. I saw that by risking more I would have finished 14th or 15th. But where are you going like this?

I decided this in the last few laps I let Joan pass to see what happened to her bike. He too complains about the behavior and was having a hard time like me. I considered the Sprint a sort of further free trial right from the start, useful for understanding things. Tomorrow in the race I will try to stay between 10th and 15th position and get some points.

The future? We’ll see how the next races go, what comes from Japan and how the test goes with the new bike at Misano. I have to do this. I broke three bones in five races and I have to change my approach. I’m doing this, it’s hard but you have to do it. Otherwise I just won’t get to next year. How am I? I’m at 70%.”