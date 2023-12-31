MotoGP 2024

After the exciting duel between Francesco Bagnaia's official Ducati and that of Jorge Martin's Pramac team, which crowned the Italian champion, MotoGP is ready to restart in 2024 with one more Marc Marquez in the Ducatisti patrol: an aspect that greatly alarms the competition. If the 8 riders riding Borgo Panigale bikes were to cannibalize the top 10, the others (KTM, Aprilia, Yamaha and Honda) would only be left with crumbs.

But in the next year the effects should be clearly seen new concession system, designed to make the most lagging homes catch up faster than in the recent past. However, the issue of pressure will remain an unknown, although before the start of the championship it will be examined by the top of the category: it would in fact be rather embarrassing to repeat the scenario at the end of 2023, where many drivers were warned and sanctioned for having exceeded the limit.

What pilots expect for 2024

MotoGP published a video in which the riders talked about their respective dreams for the coming year. Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Brad Binder (KTM), Jack Miller (KTM), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) used the most obvious and – probably – most sincere phrase : they would like to become world champions.

Others are more original, such as Bagnaia (Ducati). “I hope so have fun going fast and winning races as I did in 2023. And on a personal level, I would like a wonderful and special wedding“Johann Zarco (Honda LCR) reveals his artistic soul: “I ask for many podiums and playing beautiful music with my closest friends“. Ambitious Luca Marini (Honda): “I hope to fight for the world championship and be happy with my family.” and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia): “I want to become an even better driver. And I would like to win 10 races.”

Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) dreams of exciting its fans: “I would like to win at Mugello, in my home race“, while Joan Mir (Honda) would like to finally be able to tame the RC213V: “I would like lots of podiums and win a couple of races.”

Then there are the riders tormented by injuries, like Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia Trackhouse): “I wish no one would hit me from behind and make me fall. And then win many races”. Conclusion with Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini): “I would like to run without getting injured. I only ask for health“, explained the six-time champion of the premier class. And if he were to be healthy, the Spaniard could give many a headache…