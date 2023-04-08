Marquez will win the appeal

“I don’t know if it’s fair or not, but I really think Marc Marquez will win the appeal, because it’s not possible for a penalty to change suddenly from one day to the next”. Also Jorge Lorenzo sided with rumors that Honda is set to win the appeal against the fine imposed on Marc Marquez corrected by the FIM after the original communiqué from the Stewards specified that the double long lap penalty would be served at the Argentine Grand Prixa race that the eight-time world champion decided to skip in order not to risk the compound fracture of the first metacarpal of his right thumb sustained in the accident at the start of the third lap of the Portuguese Grand Prix when the HRC driver hit the ‘Aprilia of Miguel Oliveira also breaking Jorge Martin’s toe.

The fact that the cards on the table have turned a penalty first to be served at Termas de Rio Hondo and then only later transformed into a penalty to be observed “at the first race in which Marquez would participate“ it should allow Honda to win the appeal quite easily in the face of a change of plans following Marc Marquez’s decision not to show up in Argentina due to the injury.

Jorge Lorenzo’s doubts about Marquez’s stay in Honda

In Portugal Marc Marquez was capable – thanks also to the towing of Enea Bastianini – of conquer the pole position in Qualifying with the track record coming from Q1. At the end of the Sprint, the Honda rider declared that he was satisfied with being able to ride his bike in the physical and aggressive manner that is in his DNA. Evidently having to risk more than necessary to cover a technical gap evident in particular with the Ducatis led Marc Marquez to strike in the Grand Prix after a few laps.

An RC213V in such difficulty according to Jorge Lorenzo could lead Marc Marquez to end his long adventure in Honda HRC which began in 2013 by immediately scoring the title by winning the MotoGP title on his debut in the premier class: “For me Marquez is an animal of our sport, a beast, and when he can express himself like this, he’s the best – said Lorenzo, guest of the El Larguero show broadcast on Spanish radio Cadena Ser – right now, however, he has at his disposal the worst Honda ever seen for many years now. I don’t know if he will continue to race for Honda for a long time. When he renewed for four years, an abnormal length in MotoGP given that renewals are usually every two years, he showed that he trusts Honda even in the face of an important economic recognition. Now, however, Ducati has grown a lot and Marquez will have to choose whether to maybe change manufacturers to have a better chance of winning other world titles. It’s not said that he can’t do it in the future with Honda, but at the moment Honda is really in great difficulty ”.