The ‘bomb’ of the market

Hour after hour, minute after minute, what would probably be the seems to take shape transfer of the decade in the MotoGP premier class: the passage of Marc Marquez from the official Honda team to the Ducati ‘satellite’ of the Gresini team, in which his brother Alex already plays. The afternoon at Misano was characterized by continuous indiscretions on the matter, which emerged above all from Spanish sources – the site AS – and Swiss – the site speedweek, which is – it should be remembered – owned by Red Bull, one of the main personal sponsors of the same #93. It even seems that Marquez could take Gresini with him Repsol sponsors, linked to Honda for almost thirty years. This was said by Oscar Haro, former sporting director of the LCR team.

Rite denials

Speaking at Misano, the person concerned tried to throw water on the fire, but his seemed more like a ritual denial: “My mentality with Honda is a constructive mentalityaimed at always seeking the best for the project and I believe that now, personally, the best thing for the project is to continue to be united, to continue working”Marc Marquez said. At the same time, however, there was no shortage of certificates of esteem for the Gresini team: “The Gresini team has a lot of history, the bikes are going very well. My brother has found the ideal place for him, even if he comes from a completely different situation than mine. He has bet on his future and it is going very well. It is a very professional teamwhere Bastianini also had success last year“.

Farewell without penalty

Theoretically Marquez is expected back on track on the Monday after the Misano GP on the circuit named after Marco Simoncelli for carry out the long-awaited tests with Honda. However, the situation could evolve radically in the next three days. Always the site Speedweek indeed he pointed out how moving to an unofficial team would also facilitate the termination of the contract between Marquez and HRC. There should therefore be no penalties to pay for what would in effect be an early farewell, given that the six-time MotoGP champion has a valid contract with Honda until the end of 2024.

Video clue

At this point, everything is seen as one indication of the next transfer. Even a video posted by Marquez himself on Twitter (and also relaunched by Fabio Quartararo) is generating huge discussions. In fact, in the images Marquez is seen laughing while a musical hymn is heard in the background repeating the ‘mantra’ “they are going through things“, also replicated in the text accompanying the tweet. It is a saying of a Spanish youtuber, who usually announces potential sensational shots in the football market in this way. Given the context, it is difficult not to consider this too as a reference made by the Cervera champion himself to his own possible change of jacket.