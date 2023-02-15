There Honda showed up at the Sepang tests with no less than four bikes to be made available to Marc Marquez, even making a run with a prototype without any aerodynamic profile. In short, the Japanese manufacturer is trying everything to try to get back on top, although the classification of the Malaysian tests was rather merciless and placed only Ducati and Aprilia in the top nine positions. However, the tenth place obtained by the champion from Cervera does not bode well for the Golden Wing, who with only the tests available in Bahrain must try to take a clear step forward, after having welcomed the new Kawauchi technical director from Suzuki.

“We are Honda Repsol and I am Marc Marquez. It’s natural to approach the pre-season and the world championship with the aim of fighting for the title“, said the Catalan at the Gala of the Centenary of the Spanish Federation, adding: “When the races arrive, we’ll realistically understand where we’ll be, but this is the time to work hard to try and be close to the fastest. Many people put me among their favourites, but to analyze the last two years, last season’s finale and the tests in Malaysia, we are not among the favourites. My goal is to fight for the top positions and we’ll find out if it’s possible or not“. The #93 then explained: “Looking at the last couple of years, you can’t change everything overnight, but there is a process going on. There has also been a structural change within the HRC. Were there any baby steps? Yes. We’re far? Yes, but we are closer than 4 months ago, for example“. Closing on their own physical conditions: “It’s one thing to train with the CBR at Alcaniz or do motocross, it’s another to get on a MotoGP bike. It’s been a long time since I did a busy three days, I still have a month and a half of training to be physically at 100%, but these tests have left me calm“.