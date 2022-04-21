The Honda Spaniard on the Portimao attack: “I feel okay, but we have to find more consistency. The problem at the start in Texas? It has been solved, but I can’t say what it is.”

Marc Marquez restarts from Portimao to find confirmation on his level of competitiveness after the great comeback in Austin with a 6th place collected after being last in the first corner. “The comeback was excellent, but we hoped for better because the goal was another – says Marc -, but in Austin the goal was to reconsolidate confidence, we have approached the weekend for this and here I will continue in the same way. approach does not change: if I go to a track and I feel good, my DNA says to push and try and win, in this nothing has changed “.

problem solved – Marquez’s Austin race was held back by a problem at the start of his Honda: the Spaniard talks about it but does not go into details: “Problems can happen with a new bike, but it is important to have identified and solved the problem: I know ‘it is but I can’t say it, I don’t know if Honda will do it. But in 10 years with Honda I have never had a technical problem and we grow in this way too “.

ready for the challenge – Last year Marquez in Portimao took part in his first GP after the ordeal of his arm fracture with a triple operation and this year he is looking for another type of regularity: “In 2021 my return was good, after so many ups and downs, but now we have to understand if we can continue steadily with the new bike. The track is beautiful, with many ups and downs, but it is not easy because you have to follow the flow: if you find it everything becomes simpler and more linear, while if you struggle with your bike it becomes everything much more complicated. Here compared to Austin, the track is narrower and we need to be more precise, but I feel in good physical shape and ready to accept the challenge. ”

rins in rhythm – Alex Rins, fresh from the podium number 500 of Suzuki, thanks to his 2nd place in Austin, is in a good moment of form, underlined by the second place in the world championship, 5 points behind Bastianini. “I am happy to be part of the Suzuki family and to have crossed this important milestone: now we are in shape, we just have to continue like this to see where we can get”, says Rins who then talks about his future, having his contract expiring: ” We didn’t start talking with Suzuki, but Livio Suppo and the guys said they want to continue with me: my manager has started talking and let’s see. “