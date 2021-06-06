Marc Márquez he has managed to find the positive side to a race of the GP of Catalonia in which he crashed on the eighth lap when he was seventh.

-Is it the first time you have fun this year?

-This weekend, in general, I have not noticed so much physical limitation. Yes, I have noticed that there is discomfort, but in Mugello there was pain. There was no pain here. There were discomforts and it did not limit me so physically but I have found that it has cost me more. Today I did enjoy those first seven laps. My race ran out too early, but at least they came out. If you have nothing to teach, it does not go out I have tried and it has come out. Yes, it didn’t end well afterwards, but I think we can do the test better. I have not worn out in the race so that will help for tomorrow’s test. There are things to prove.

-How much do you want to get to Germany and if you think that this circuit can be a balm for the injury?

-We will see what happens in Germany. A priori I have to suffer less physically, because it is all to the left and that will help me but, as long as we continue to have the same problems that we have had on this circuit, there is little we can do. We’ll see, we’ll see if we can be there a little later.

-Are you going to Germany safely and, if so, are you prepared not to win on a circuit where you have been winning uninterruptedly since 2010?

-Yes Yes Yes. I am going to Germany, unless the film changes a lot tomorrow. I have decided to face up and not be a coward. The easy thing would be to say I’m not ready, I’m staying home and I’ll be back. It is the only way I have to be on the bike. There are cameras and there is risk, of course, but we will have to continue shooting and in Germany I am psychologically prepared not to win, in case I fall again. I can’t get carried away by illusion and I have to be realistic about where I am.

– Right now the physique or the performance of the motorcycle slows you down more?

-All the careers that I had faced up to now were at the management level. In Mugello I may have rushed myself. I thought I was alone and I played with Binder and I fell, but all the other races I had left trying to manage and here I have said: ‘I go out and as long as I can hold on’. And if he had to stop at the box, he would stop. So I could go off the hook and do something different. I have felt that I have been able to start doing some juggling, which is something that I had not achieved so far. I am not helping to solve the problems of the motorcycle, but it is true that the motorcycle is not accompanying either. All Honda are suffering. We have to know how to understand. We are trying to reconsider and understand what has changed since I left until now. We are not in a situation that is going to be fixed from one race to the next but, if little by little we get results and understand things, we will advance. We will see if we are capable.

-Do you think they should have sanctioned Quartararo, for wearing the open suit and for throwing the chest protector?

-I was discussing it with the team. Some said yes and others no. It will come out on the Security Commission and it is very unfair if you pull a flag on it, but it is a dangerous thing. It’s like when you carry something hanging from the motorcycle, they show you the flag and you have to stop to fix it or leave. In my opinion they should have done that, show him the flag so that he loses three or four seconds away from the line or you can’t go on. It has been a peculiar situation, which has never happened and which I think will never happen again, because they are going to make sure that it does not happen. It will appear in the Safety Commission and for me it should have been a flag, but not a direct black flag, because it would not be fair or necessary, but a flag like when you have a loose part of the motorcycle and you have to stop, and if you manage to fix it or remove it you can continue.