Top-5 on debut with Ducati

Fifth place for Marc Marquez in the Sprint in Qatar in which the eight-time world champion made his debut with Ducati. The representative of the Gresini team also had his sights set on the podium a few laps from the end, but an error in the sequence of fast turns to the right opened the door for Espargarò who then successfully attacked Francesco Bagnaia. The balance for Marc Marquez however remains positive, the technical condition compared to 2023 has changed diametrically despite being a customer rider.

“I enjoyed myselfno doubt – the words of Marc Marquez – I was able to overtake, I was able to do it on the straight, I was in the top positions and that's where you start to have fun and that's where the weekends get shorter. I made a mistake when I knew I could, on the first lap and from there with the battle with Fabio (Diggia) I lost some time. We are where we wanted, in the top 5 and tomorrow that will be the goal since today I expected Bastianini to be further ahead and Binder not so ahead”.

“It's a shame about Q2 where we weren't able to put together the perfect lap and we were coming off an excellent practice. Then in the sprint we lost time at the beginning mainly because of Di Giannantonio: first the battle with Marc and then his crash made me lose too much ground. Tomorrow we will need to start well and try to manage the tires as best as possible”analysis by Alex Marquez.