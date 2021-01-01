Marc Márquez He said goodbye to 2020 saying ‘goodbye’ to a complicated year for him and for the whole world in a very graphic way: burning a paper with 2020 written on it. And in the new year the pilot of Cervera He starts off with renewed illusions, and eager to get back on the bike, once he recovers 100% from his right arm injury that has forced him to undergo surgery three times.

The one with Repsol Honda He shared an image on his social networks putting on the competition suit again, the one he misses after his last participation in a GP, in the second round of Jerez that he had to leave because he was not fully fit.

“Happy New Year to all! First wish of 2021 fulfilled, put on the competition suit Even if it’s at home ”, Márquez wrote to congratulate his followers on the change of year. In the image chosen by the eight-time world champion to complete the congratulations, his arm is still in a sling and he is seen with the lower part of the jumpsuit on and looking at what will be his new helmet for next season.