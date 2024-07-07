In the home garden

At the beginning of the year the Sachsenring weekend It had probably been marked with a red circle by Marc Márquez on the World Championship calendar. If there is a track where the champion from Cervera is almost unbeatable, it is this one and according to many the German event could have been the ideal one for see #93 back on the top step of the podiumboth in the Sprint and in Sunday’s GP.

But then came the sequential falls, the partial injury, the block of former teammate Stefan Bradl which prevented him from entering Q2, making him go into a rage, and the situation quickly escalated. So in the end a result like sixth place in Saturday’s short race – which probably would have disappointed Marquez on the eve – was greeted with a smile.

Uphill weekend

“Starting 13th here is a problem, because as much as you like this track there are only two points to overtake. – commented Marquez after the Sprint – but it was a bad weekend from Friday afternoon onwards. We had all sorts of problems and also a bit of bad luck“, underlined the standard-bearer of the Gresini team, currently third in the world championship standings but closely pursued by Enea Bastianini.

“We will try to repeat ourselves in the long race – continued Marquez in his analysis – but sixth place is a good sign“. A significant problem is however represented – once again, as regards Pecco Bagnaia’s future teammate – by the health conditions. The terrible friday flight in fact he left his mark: “Physically I have to be grateful that they are practically all left turns. – admitted #93 – otherwise I almost certainly wouldn’t have run”.