by SIMONE PELUSO (BARCELONA)

Friday’s free practice in Barcelona has already provided a lot of entertainment even inside the garage and paddock. Among the guests present Marc Marquez was also in the Red Bull garagefresh from a two-year contract with the official Ducati for 2025-26.

The eight-time two-wheel world champion was the protagonist together with the team shortly before the start of FP1, playing with one of the tire changing guns. Marquez wanted the operation explained to him, being surprised by the torque and rotation speed of the spindle and the force needed to hold it in position during the pit stop.

Marc and the guys from the pit stop then took a photo together with the RB20 before leaving room for free practice: for now the Spanish champion should continue to be supported by Red Bull despite the move to the official Ducati – sponsored by Monster Energy – but there is no evidence still no confirmation in this sense.