The voices don’t stop

The soap opera that is keeping the entire MotoGP paddock in suspense is enriched with yet another episode over the Misano weekend. The potential transfer of Marc Marquez to the Gresini team, Ducati’s satellite, continues to fuel rumors and speculation and attract as much attention as that of the activity on the track. The news of the morning, however, were the words of the CEO of Ducati Corse, Claudio Domenicaliwhich arrived after two days of social media posts and cryptic comments from Marquez himself.

Private ‘autonomous’ teams

Interviewed by Sky Sports MotoGP the number one of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer confirmed the line that emerged in recent days from the leaders of the red team: the official team is not interested in Marc Marquez, but private teams have freedom of action from this point of view. “We too were somewhat interested in this discussion and we look at it with sympathy“, said the 58-year-old manager. Words that certainly don’t seem like an open door to #93, but rather seem like an acknowledgment.

Undoubtedly, however, Domenicali also appeared satisfied with the potential interest expressed by a champion like Marquez for a Desmosedici that would be one year old compared to those reserved for official riders and the Prima-Pramac team. Yet another confirmation of the quality of the work done by Ducati in recent years: “The fact that our bikes perform so well generates interest – underlined Domenicali – we are focused on the official bikes, private teams make their choices. We don’t know the details, but if the rumor is true it says a lot about how a year-old bike can be competitive and interesting“.

Dall’Igna at the center of attention

He then reserved the last thought for the Ducati family number rumors linked to Gigi Dall’Igna, which would be in Honda viewfinder, as a desperate card to play to try to hold back Marquez. Domenicali’s words, however, seem to exclude the possibility of any departure from the man who contributed in a fundamental way to bringing Ducati to the top of the world. “From Igna-Honda? I enjoyed reading these things. It adds to Marquez’s voice. Let’s see, I don’t know the answer to this. The better you do, the more attractive you are in general,” he concluded.