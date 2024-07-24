Mexico City.– Rafael Márquez Álvarez left Barcelona B and opted for the Mexican National Team in search of professional growth and to pass on his knowledge to the footballers who will face the 2026 World Cup in Mexico.

“I have spent many days analyzing the decision about a new challenge. It has been very difficult for me to make the decision to leave Barcelona-Atlétic and take on a new commitment.

“I’ve never liked to be in a comfort zone in my life. I’m always looking for growth and these two years at Barcelona-Atlétic have helped me realise that there is a passion and an idea that I must continue to hone through hard work,” the “Kaiser” posted on his social media.

Márquez will be Javier Aguirre’s technical assistant in the process leading up to 2026 and will then take over as coach on the road to 2030.

He left the doors open for a future return to Barcelona.

“I face this new challenge with the responsibility it deserves. First of all, I have been proud of my country in the face of such an important commitment as playing in a World Cup at home, and secondly, I have been able to transmit all my knowledge, my values ​​and my passion for football to all of us who will be part of this new stage.

“One of the most important things in my life philosophy is that hard work is the cornerstone to achieve goals, so I will give my best to help improve each area in which I work, always trying to spread my positive mentality and hoping that good results will accompany us,” he said.