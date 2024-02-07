His smile in the pits on the first day of testing on the Ducati went viral on social media: Marc Marquez immediately drove his fans crazy. Many immediately launched into world predictions. And, at the very least, “he will be the fastest of the Ducatisti”… But now for the freezing shower. Having already reached the second day of testing in Sepang: the phenomenon with the number 93 doesn't want to hear about the world championship, not even by mistake.

“Pace-wise it's not bad – explains Marc – it's going quite well. I'm having a bit of a hard time understanding how to do the time, that's where it changes the most compared to what I was used to up until now. Evidently all motorbikes are easy up to a certain time. Then when you want to go faster it becomes difficult.” And obviously there is also the problem of adaptation: “When you arrive in a new team – continues Marquez – it doesn't matter how much you've done in the past, it doesn't matter how much experience you have: here there are riders who know the bike and go fast, they are world champions and fighting for victory…”.

It seems trivial but it is practically the description of modern MotoGP. Is it possible that someone like this has only noticed it now? No, obviously. But the excessive expectation of victory must necessarily be dampened, otherwise his new life in Ducati will soon turn into hell. And so, patiently, Marquez explains it to the fans: “I feel comfortable, I'm better. The problem is that to get those last tenths all the bikes have their secrets, which is the most difficult thing to achieve.”

It's clearer than that you die. But we can go further. And Marc does it: “I said it in the team presentation – he says, still taking away all hope from the fans – the expectations are clearly very high, but I am realistic at all times. I find myself in a situation where I have been coming for three, four years, the most difficult of my sporting career. I need to find that confidence again. There will be races where I will finish tenth, fifth and there will be races where I hope to fight for the top positions. No matter how much I change the bike, no matter how much fresh air it gets, I need my time and see if little by little I can make it happen. If you win a world championship without making mistakes you have to be fast. At the moment I can't think about it because I'm not fast enough to fight for a world championship.” Amen.