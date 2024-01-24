Risk is his job

When Marc Marquez in recent years he has tried to explain his approach to racing, he has often explained that the disastrous accident at Jerez 2020 had not affected his way of understanding the profession of a driver.

The Spaniard is a rider who takes risks, even at the cost of falling to the ground, with the sole aim of obtaining the best possible performance. And it was a very difficult path for Marquez to decide to raise the white flag in mid-2023, dealing with a Honda that in the last championship knocked out its riders 80 times, it was so complex to tame.

Hence the decision to change and move to the Gresini team, to get on the saddle and try that Ducati GP23 that dominated the season just ended. The 49 laps of the Valencia test went smoothly, without any crashes and the Catalan champion hopes to continue along this line.

191 crashes in the premier class

YEAR FALLS POSITION 2013 15 World Champion 2014 11 World Champion 2015 13 3rd 2016 17 World Champion 2017 27 World Champion 2018 23 World Champion 2019 14 World Champion 2020 2 24th 2021 22 7th 2022 18 13th 2023 29 14th

However, the season just ended was the worst for the six-time MotoGP world champion in terms of number crashes remedied during the race weekends, 29. In the end-of-season rankings, Marquez was the record holder, ahead of teammate Joan Mir, who stopped at 24.

Then adding up the falls suffered since the beginning of his career in MotoGP – according to data from Brand – Marc Marquez has arrived at 191a very high figure that places him -9 from an incredible 200.

And considering that the champion of the Gresini team has participated in 173 events, the calculation is easy: #93 fell an average of 1.1 times per weekend.