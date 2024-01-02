Marquez-Ducati: has the spark been lit?

If on the sidelines of the Valencia tests, Marc Marquez he was only able to communicate with a smile the sensations he felt riding the GP23 entrusted to the Gresini team, on January 1st – free from contractual constraints with Honda – he was able to express his thoughts as a Ducatista more fully.

The Spanish champion confirmed that he had an immediate feeling and that he did not look for lap times, despite having finished in fourth position on the time table.

Comparison between Honda and Ducati

In the interview given to the Spaniards of Dazn, Marquez he skilfully sidestepped the question about the differences between Honda and Ducati: “I don't like making comparisons, especially in public. I won't say the differences, but these are different bikes that require a different riding style“. And he continued: “There are still many things to understand, both in terms of position on the bike and communication with the team, but it's logical because I've been coming with a working group for 11 years and I find a new one. The Gresini Racing family welcomed me very well and everything is very nice and this helps me to be more relaxed.”

Will Marquez fight for the title?

Many see Marc Marquez as capable of fighting for the 2024 world championship, despite the bike being a year older than his opponents. However, the Spaniard remains cautious: “I want to wait, I won't say how I approach the world championship or what I expect. I prefer to wait for different tracks like Malaysia or Qatar. After all, we arrived in Valencia after a GP and with many laps under our belt and the riders had everything clear. Malaysia and Qatar, however, will be two different tracks and there I will understand if I will adapt really well to the bike. In fact, there are corners that are a little more complicated for my riding style. In any case, I've felt comfortable so far, and that's the most important thing“, concluded the new Gresini team rider.