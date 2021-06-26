RC Assen Saturday, June 26, 2021, 4:45 PM

Marc Márquez suffered another fall on Friday during the first practice session of the Dutch GP at the Assen circuit and the Spanish rider criticized his team, Honda, after being the victim of a trauma to his right ankle that he will drag during the race of this Sunday. “Electronics should have prevented this fall,” lamented Márquez, who recalled his accident in Jerez in 2020, when he suffered his serious injury.

Márquez’s feet hit the asphalt hard after the Catalan pilot’s flight. The Repsol Honda rider fell to the ground in much the same way as at other times this year. It was a whiplash from the rear of the bike when it was tackling a curve (in this case at about 137 km / h), but it came out under its own power.

«I have seen it, analyzed it and tried to understand it. He wasn’t doing anything to write home about, he was driving very fine. More or less we have understood why. This is where we have to understand why the Hondas fly and the others don’t. I have already had several scares since the injury, and this one was from a similar fall. We are seeing what the problem is. I’m lucky to be here, “said Márquez, who demanded that Honda” work better with electronics. ” “You have to change it immediately because more than one driver is not going to finish the season,” he ventured, before finishing 20th this Saturday in the qualifying session.

Maverick Viñales (Yamaha), last last week in the German GP, ​​took pole, ahead of his partner, Frenchman Fabio Quartararo, while Italian Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) was third.